Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,074 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $130.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

