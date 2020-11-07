TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.92 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.