TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200 day moving average of $135.47. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.