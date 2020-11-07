Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Purchases 1,840 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Stock

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 1,840 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,665,000 after buying an additional 492,468 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,899 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 762,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,947,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

