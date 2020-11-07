The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has $26.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

