The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Insider Acquires £15,000 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) insider Engelbert Haan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,438.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,187.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83). The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

