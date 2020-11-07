The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

