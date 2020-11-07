The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.