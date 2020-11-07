The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $45.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.60 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $364.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Farfetch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after purchasing an additional 806,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 20.0% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

