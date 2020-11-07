The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.64.

SCHW opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

