The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANDE. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The Andersons stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.94 and a beta of 0.76. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.