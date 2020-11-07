Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Sells $7,002,000.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wayne Kent Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.11 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.