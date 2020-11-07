Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.31.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.95 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,564 shares of company stock worth $57,323,694. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

