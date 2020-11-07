Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $891.19

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 891.19 ($11.64) and last traded at GBX 891.16 ($11.64), with a volume of 52044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 31.10, a current ratio of 31.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 792.23.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

