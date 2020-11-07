Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Temenos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $172.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

