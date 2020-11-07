Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telstra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TLSYY stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. Telstra has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.45.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

