Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

TLSNY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

