Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.
TLSNY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.79.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.