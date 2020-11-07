Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

TLSNY stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

