Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems is diversifying its business model from telecom service provider to fiber provider. It is focused on attracting new customers, adopting cost-saving initiatives, fiber fortification programs, network infrastructure advancement and steady 5G developments. TDS Telecom aims to generate higher revenues with fiber deployment in out-of-territory expansion markets and rollout of TDS TV+ and a cloud TV platform. It plans to develop a cloud TV platform across its wireline and cable markets, while expanding its service availability by increasing fiber footprint. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection. However, volatile pricing, intense competition from low cost mobile operators and high costs associated with network integration dent its profitability.”

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

TDS stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.