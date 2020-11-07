Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

TLPFY opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.96.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

