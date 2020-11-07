TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

