TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Analyst Recommendations for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

