TD Securities Lowers Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to $27.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. Keyera has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

