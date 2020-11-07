TD Securities Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $16.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 81.4% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.