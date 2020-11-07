TD Securities Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $27.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

