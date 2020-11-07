TD Securities Increases ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.50

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$74.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.67 million. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

