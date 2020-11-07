TD Securities Increases ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.50

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.64.
ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
