TD Securities Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of DREUF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

