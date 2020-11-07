TD Securities Boosts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $37.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

