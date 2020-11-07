TD Securities Boosts Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $37.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

OTCMKTS TORXF opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

