TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.55.

TCF opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 218,648 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,122,000 after buying an additional 225,774 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

