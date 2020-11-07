T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised T WINE EST LTD/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, T WINE EST LTD/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

