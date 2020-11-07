Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.