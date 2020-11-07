SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Bruker has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bruker by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 607,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

