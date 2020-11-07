Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.36.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 164.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

