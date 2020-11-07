Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Superior Group of Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Group of Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SGC opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $569,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

