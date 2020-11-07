Stuart Quin Buys 27,680 Shares of Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) Stock

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) insider Stuart Quin purchased 27,680 shares of Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £29,617.60 ($38,695.58).

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55. Medica Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) (LON:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medica Group Plc (MGP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Medica Group Plc (MGP.L) Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

