Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered Stingray Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

TSE:RAY.A opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.