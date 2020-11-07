Stephen J. Tulipano Sells 35,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 35,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen J. Tulipano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Stephen J. Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00.

STOK stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $245,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

