Societe Generale Reiterates Sell Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.23% and a net margin of 32.65%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

