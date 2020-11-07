SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.