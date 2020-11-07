SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF) Shares Gap Up to $57.82

SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) (LON:SCRF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.82, but opened at $61.99. SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 10,037 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.56.

Get SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SME Credit Realisation Fund (SCRF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.