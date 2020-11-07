Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

