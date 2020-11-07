Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

