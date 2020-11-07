Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

