SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE SBOW opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.81.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

