Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

