ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $134,880.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $891,600.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Dan Puckett sold 3,866 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $232,037.32.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. BidaskClub cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,404,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

