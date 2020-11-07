Serge Saxonov Sells 7,076 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $132,727,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,700.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.