Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 1,770,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,655,636.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,233.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 271.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

