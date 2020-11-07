Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $570,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.96, for a total value of $660,292.56.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $594,830.79.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Sebastian Buerba sold 1,947 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total value of $479,215.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $224.27 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average is $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.