Seaport Global Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

LPX opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 188.07 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 154.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,142,928 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 259,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

