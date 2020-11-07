Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

